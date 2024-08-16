Historic house preserves part of Boerne’s past

Texas Standard listener Julie Gossell is the director of the Kuhlmann-King Historic House Museum in Boerne. She shared this story for the Standard’s Texas Museum Map series:

Boerne has a gem of a small museum in the Kuhlmann-King Historic House. Located at 402 E. Blanco, the house and pioneer kitchen have occupied this site on Historic Hill since 1885.

In 1970, plans began to gather Kendall County artifacts to preserve the story of Boerne’s beginnings. The museum has been in operation for 54 years with tours twice a month, from noon to 3 p.m.

Docents tell interesting stories of Boerne’s past as visitors are guided through the three buildings on site. The tour is free and open every 2nd and 4th Saturday.

Special program each year include Boerne Ghost Stories in October and a special sauerkraut program in May.

