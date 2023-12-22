Texas Standard for Dec. 22, 2023: How ‘The Iron Claw’ filmmakers achieved authenticity inside the ring

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023:

Some Mexican pharmacies are selling meth as Adderall

The U.S. is entering its second year of an Adderall shortage, medication often prescribed to people with ADHD. Some Mexican pharmacies appear to offer a solution, selling the orange pill over the counter in sealed bottles. The problem? Many of pills are fake. Some contain appetite suppressants, caffeine, or even methamphetamine.

Reporter Keri Blakinger investigated this issue for the Los Angeles Times. She joins the Standard with the story.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reflects on his time in office

Mayor Sylvester Turner is preparing to hang up his title as mayor at the end of this month.

Houston Public Media’s Ashley Brown takes a look back at the highs and lows of his tenure.

On its 50th anniversary, the Houston teachers’ union is growing — and fighting back against Mike Miles’ reforms

The teachers’ union for Houston’s public school system has gotten bigger since the state took over the district in June. It’s already fought back against key pillars of the new administration’s reform program.

HPM’s Dominic Anthony Walsh has this report.

Two women were in charge of security at the Texas House this year. It was the first time ever.

In 2023, the Texas House of Representatives had two women serving as sergeant-at-arms and assistant sergeant-at-arms: positions that act as chief law enforcement officers for the chamber.

The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán sat down with them and has the story.

For their movie about a Texas wrestling dynasty, ‘The Iron Claw’ filmmakers reached out to another one

The new, critically acclaimed film “The Iron Claw” is the tragic story of the Von Erichs, Dallas’ first family of wrestling.

For authenticity inside the ring, filmmakers turned to Chavo Guerrero Jr., a member of another Texas wrestling dynasty. He joins the Standard with more.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at The Texas Tribune, stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.