Typewriter Rodeo: Is it Friday yet?

Each week, the Standard reaches out to Austin’s Typewriter Rodeo for a custom poem on Texas topics.

By Sarah Beach, Jodi Egerton & LaCole FootsDecember 22, 2023 2:30 pm, ,

This Typewriter Rodeo poem gives three perspectives on one nearly universal question — is it Friday yet?

Is it Friday yet?

turns out there’s only so many ways
to describe an appliance
here I am writing about
toasters and turns out
i’m all out of ideas

e-commerce is all about the pictures
anyway
& maybe the specs
why must i wax poetic
about stainless steel

Is it Friday yet?

I spilled coffee
into my bra
and I lost my only working pen
I can’t get zoom to update
And my inbox won’t get below ten
I don’t have any answers
All I have are gripes and whines
It needs to please be Friday
So I can trade my whine for wine

Is it Friday yet?

4_ days until grace
the countdown begins monday

3_ more midday scrummeetings
before my foot’s out the door

2_ to the too many wednesday meetings
jam packed back to back

1_ intense conversation on slack
about deadlines off track

0_ days left, i’m no longer pressed
it’s friday, it’s my away message
tip toeing out of the drafts

we can begin the weekend

A photo of the typewritten poems on three sheets of torn light yellow paper.

typewriter rodeo logoTypewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on FacebookTwitter, or send us an email.

Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Most viewed right now