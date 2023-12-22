Typewriter Rodeo: Is it Friday yet?

This Typewriter Rodeo poem gives three perspectives on one nearly universal question — is it Friday yet?
Is it Friday yet?
turns out there’s only so many ways
to describe an appliance
here I am writing about
toasters and turns out
i’m all out of ideas
e-commerce is all about the pictures
anyway
& maybe the specs
why must i wax poetic
about stainless steel
Is it Friday yet?
I spilled coffee
into my bra
and I lost my only working pen
I can’t get zoom to update
And my inbox won’t get below ten
I don’t have any answers
All I have are gripes and whines
It needs to please be Friday
So I can trade my whine for wine
Is it Friday yet?
4_ days until grace
the countdown begins monday
3_ more midday scrummeetings
before my foot’s out the door
2_ to the too many wednesday meetings
jam packed back to back
1_ intense conversation on slack
about deadlines off track
0_ days left, i’m no longer pressed
it’s friday, it’s my away message
tip toeing out of the drafts
we can begin the weekend
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.
Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.
