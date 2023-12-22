Typewriter Rodeo: Is it Friday yet?

This Typewriter Rodeo poem gives three perspectives on one nearly universal question — is it Friday yet?

Is it Friday yet?

turns out there’s only so many ways

to describe an appliance

here I am writing about

toasters and turns out

i’m all out of ideas

e-commerce is all about the pictures

anyway

& maybe the specs

why must i wax poetic

about stainless steel

Is it Friday yet?

I spilled coffee

into my bra

and I lost my only working pen

I can’t get zoom to update

And my inbox won’t get below ten

I don’t have any answers

All I have are gripes and whines

It needs to please be Friday

So I can trade my whine for wine

Is it Friday yet?

4_ days until grace

the countdown begins monday

3_ more midday scrummeetings

before my foot’s out the door

2_ to the too many wednesday meetings

jam packed back to back

1_ intense conversation on slack

about deadlines off track

0_ days left, i’m no longer pressed

it’s friday, it’s my away message

tip toeing out of the drafts

we can begin the weekend

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.

Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.