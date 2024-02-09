Texas Standard for Feb. 9, 2024: Why El Paso Mexican food hits different

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024:

A look at the Dems vying for John Whitmire’s state Senate seat

The Texas primary election will be held on March 5, and Democrats are lining up to compete for an empty seat in the Texas Senate. With John Whitmire’s departure to serve as the mayor of Houston, there is a six-way Democratic primary underway to take his place.

University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus joins the Standard with more.

A Navy SEAL’s fight against LGBTQ+ policies tests new Pentagon extremism rules

What’s the difference between extremism and protected political speech? That’s the question testing a recent Pentagon policy designed to keep extremists out of the military.

Andrew Dyer of the American Homefront Project reports on a recent case involving a Navy SEAL in San Diego.

Open space is attracting developers to the Hill Country. Will it irreversibly change?

Sprawling new developments have become common in Central Texas’ Hill Country region. It’s a beautiful, rural escape that’s not far from big cities like Austin and San Antonio. The development, however, raises major concerns about its future.

Katherine Romans, executive director of the Hill Country Alliance, joins the Standard with more.

Cuban artists’ work turning heads in Southtown

A San Antonio arts lover has been moving forward on a long-held dream of a cultural exchange with Cuba. Texas artists recently traveled to Havana to help spread the word of an arts interchange between the cities. Now an exhibition from the “San-Havana” project is open.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan reports it reveals a remarkable well of creativity from Cuba.

Why El Paso Mexican food hits different

Great Mexican food is available in cities and towns all across Texas. That’s decidedly true for El Paso, although with its proximity to New Mexico, it does things a bit different.

Mando Rayo, taco journalist and host of the Tacos of Texas podcast, joins the show to talk about El Paso’s unique flavors.

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hiss’ is a diss track, but a lot more too

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion has been shaking things up in the music world for years. Her new single “Hiss” is her first solo track to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s also being received as a “diss” track, with shots fired at artists like Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Others are noting how “Hiss” calls out misogynistic behavior after Megan was a very public victim of assault. Dallas-raised pop culture journalist Taylor Crumpton joins the show with more.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.