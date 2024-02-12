Typewriter Rodeo: Texas Nature

The calendar still says winter but recent rains have many thinking ahead to spring blooms. This Typewriter Rodeo poem celebrates the vast and varied landscape that makes Texas so unique.

Texas Nature

Imagine a landscape

as vast as the sky

as varied as its people

from the desert blooms

of the Rio Grande Valley

to the looming wonder

of East Texas pines

Imagine the Bluebonnets

dotting the hill country meadows

Imagine the sprawling limbs

of a century old Oak tree

Think of the horny toads

& slippery salamanders

the armadillos

& fuzzy canyon burros

I could go on for as long

as a Texas highway

stretching from the Panhandle

to the moment the Mississippi

meets the Gulf

& more Texas Nature

waits there

endless as the sea…