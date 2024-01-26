Texas Standard for Jan. 26, 2024: Did Texas Parks and Wildlife euthanize a whole herd of deer by mistake?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024:

Why the mail in Houston has gotten so slow

Delays in mail delivery have sparked complaints from folks in the Houston area over the last few weeks – so much so that the U.S. Postal Service has sent additional workers down to help. The issues stem from changes implemented as part of USPS’s “Delivering for America” plan, which is trying to modernize the postal system.

Houston-area U.S. Rep. Al Green joins the Standard with more.

In West Texas, rural sheriffs may not enforce the state’s controversial new immigration law

Immigration enforcement has long been the federal government’s job, but a new Texas law gives police the power to arrest people suspected of crossing the border illegally.

Marfa Public Radio’s Travis Bubenik reports that some in the state’s Big Bend region say they’re not eager to enforce the new law.

Texas fights Biden over saving the lives of mothers during crisis pregnancies

After several high-profile cases of women in Texas having to flee the state during crisis pregnancies, saving the lives of mothers is the focus of the state’s abortion battle.

But as Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies reports, Texas continues to fight federal efforts that would save a mother’s life if an emergency abortion is medically necessary.

$55 million of Dallas bond funds could be spent to settle gas drilling lawsuit

Over a decade ago, Dallas informally agreed to lease city land to a company for drilling. Trinity East paid over $19 million as part of the agreement, but they never got to drill on the land. The company sued the City of Dallas and won a $55 million settlement.

This week, the Dallas City Council voted, without discussion, to issue bonds to pay the fine. KERA News accountability reporter Nathan Collins joins the Standard with the story.

Did Texas Parks and Wildlife euthanize a whole herd of deer by mistake?

For nearly 50 years, the Kerr Wildlife Management Area in the Hill Country hosted a herd of white-tailed deer for research. That ended in November after a deer at the facility tested positive for the highly contagious chronic wasting disease and officials euthanized the entire herd.

But late last week, officials sent out another update indicating their deaths were in vain. The Texas Standard’s Michael Marks reports.

Jason Neulander’s film ‘Fugitive Dreams’ is visual poetry

Director Jason Neulander spent years as a theater director; he founded Austin’s long-running Salvage Vanguard Theater in 1994, for starters. These days he’s concentrating on filmmaking, and his first feature film, “Fugitive Dreams,” is newly available to rent or buy online.

How do you turn around a failing school? Manor Middle does it with higher pay and student leadership

An “F” in Texas’ public school accountability system can mean major consequences – including the school and district being subject to a takeover from the Texas Education Agency.

To turn that grade around, a school district can partner with a charter school to manage that campus or work to raise that grade on its own. KUT’s Becky Fogel reports on how one school in Manor is working to change its grade.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.