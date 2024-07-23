Texas Standard for July 23, 2024: After staunchly supporting Biden, Jasmine Crockett pledges full support for Harris

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, July 23, 2024:

After staunchly supporting Biden, Jasmine Crockett pledges full support for Harris

Despite failing to secure President Joe Biden’s space on the November ballot, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, has announced her complete and total support for Vice President Kamala Harris this fall.

Crockett joins Texas Standard with more on today’s show.

SBA offers a lifeline to businesses Beryl forced to shutter

Many small businesses spent days, if not weeks, without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider says the U.S. Small Business Administration is urging affected business owners to take advantage of the agency’s disaster loan program:



New Texas Observer report examines deadly 200-year history of unpaid labor on prison farms

Texas prison farms, staffed by incarcerated workers working without pay, have a 200-year history in the state. Many still operate today – nine on the sites of former plantations powered by slavery.

A new investigation from the Texas Observer looks into their history and the difficulty of getting clear answers about prisoner work deaths and injuries. Observer reporters Josephine Lee and Michelle Pitcher join the Standard with more.

Texas researchers discover woolly mammoth fossil chromosomes

Fossil hunters dig Texas for its ties to the world’s distant past. Now, Texas-based researchers have found something extraordinary: fossil chromosomes from a woolly mammoth that died 52,000 years ago.

Led by Baylor researchers, the team studied a well-preserved piece of woolly mammoth skin found in Siberia in 2018. Baylor College of Medicine assistant professor Olga Dudchenko joins the Standard with the story.

A surprise wedding reunites families after tragedy in ‘The World After Alice’

A dozen years after a tragic event disrupted their lives, two families are reunited to celebrate a surprise wedding.

That’s the premise of “The World After Alice,” the new novel from Lauren Aliza Green, who we’ll hear from today.

San Antonio record stores keep physical media alive in streaming era

Music is undeniably in its streaming era, but a passion for physical media will never die. That’s the case in San Antonio record stores that are preserving the art of making music tangibly available.

Texas Public Radio’s Samuel Rocha reports on the importance of physical media in the digital era, and how small businesses pay the bills while continuing their passion for music.

Bipartisan support for psychedelic PTSD treatment gains momentum

Lawmakers across the political spectrum, from Houston Republican Dan Crenshaw to New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are encouraging the use of psychedelics to treat PTSD. Now the FDA is considering approving a treatment that uses MDMA – also known as ecstasy – for PTSD recovery.

San Antonio Express-News state politics reporter Cayla Harris joins Texas Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.