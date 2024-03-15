Texas Standard for March 15, 2024: The state welcomed 475,000 new Texans in a year

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, March 15, 2024:

A Texas severe weather recap

Severe weather rocked many parts of Texas overnight. How’s the state faring this morning?

For more we’re joined by Mike Castillo, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, based in San Angelo:



Sinking land will worsen sea level rise along the southern Texas coast

Cities along the Gulf Coast are bracing for almost a foot of sea level rise in the next 25 years. Now a study in the journal Nature shows those risks will be exacerbated as urban areas sink to meet the sea.

Here to tell us more is Rebekah Ward, who covers the environment for the Houston Chronicle.

A new Austin summer camp wants to offer trans kids a ‘community of joy’

After a law went into effect last year banning gender-affirming care for minors in Texas, a summer camp organizer is bringing a day camp for transgender kids to Austin.

The camp director says it’s an effort to bring some normalcy to their lives. KUT’s Olivia Aldridge has the story.

Wow: The state welcomed 475,000 new Texans in a year

Between 2022 and 2023, more new residents arrived in Texas than in any other state, according to new census numbers. The survey also shows that some counties in Texas grew much faster than the state as a whole.

Joining us to help break down this data is Lloyd Potter, Texas state demographer and professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Are so-called RINOs an endangered species in Texas politics?

John Cornyn and Ken Paxton represent two sides of Republicanism: a growth and business-focused politics vs. an ascendant side fanning social issues.

What might happen if these two worlds were to collide at the ballot box? Veteran politics writer Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News thinks we may have a front row seat to such a fight in the not-too-distant future. He joins the show today.

How a white supremacist who wrote speeches for George Wallace went on to pose as a Native American author

A new book uncovers the life of Asa Carter, a prominent Southern white supremacist who went on to pose as a Cherokee American writer – becoming a best-selling author in the process.

“Unmasking the Klansman: The Double Life of Asa and Forrest Carter” author Dan T. Carter shares the story.

The curtains fall on another year of South by Southwest Film

The South by Southwest Conference and festivals draw to a close this weekend.

The Standard’s Laura Rice reports on what unfurled on the silver screen at SXSW Film.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune senior managing editor Ayan Mittra stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.