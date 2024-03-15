Typewriter Rodeo: It’s worth it

Each week, the Standard reaches out to Austin’s Typewriter Rodeo for a custom poem on Texas topics.

By LaCole FootsMarch 15, 2024 2:19 pm, ,

The time change. The clock reset. It can be trying but, as this poem explores, it can be worth it.

It’s worth it

spring ahead, it’s time
see the sun upon your rise
awake, feel alive

A photo of the typewritten poem on a torn halfsheet of light yellow paper.

 

