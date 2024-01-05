Typewriter Rodeo: Truly, it feels great

Each week, the Standard reaches out to Austin’s Typewriter Rodeo for a custom poem on Texas topics.

By LaCole FootsJanuary 5, 2024 3:03 pm,

Chillier days have finally arrived, serving as the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem:

Truly, it feels great

please, find some relief
and take advantage
of the breeze and release
we’d once taken for granted
when the december air
brings just barely a chill
bask in those lower temps
avoid the temptation
of abasing the thrill
wear the sweater that you’d saved
frolic and play in the misty grey
let your lips and fingertips
feel the sting of the season
if for nothing else than to remember
the cold must persist
and exists for a reason
for us to contrast, compare
and cherish the warmth

A printout of the typewritten poem "Truly, it feels great"

typewriter rodeo logoTypewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on FacebookTwitter, or send us an email.

Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Most viewed right now