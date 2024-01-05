Typewriter Rodeo: Truly, it feels great

Chillier days have finally arrived, serving as the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem:
Truly, it feels great
please, find some relief
and take advantage
of the breeze and release
we’d once taken for granted
when the december air
brings just barely a chill
bask in those lower temps
avoid the temptation
of abasing the thrill
wear the sweater that you’d saved
frolic and play in the misty grey
let your lips and fingertips
feel the sting of the season
if for nothing else than to remember
the cold must persist
and exists for a reason
for us to contrast, compare
and cherish the warmth