Texas Standard for Jan. 5, 2024: What’s ahead for space exploration in 2024

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024:

U.S. Department of Justice sues Texas over state’s immigration-enforcement bill

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas this week over a new state law that allows Texas police to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the Texas-Mexico border illegally. The federal government is asking the court to declare the state law unconstitutional and prevent Texas from implementing it starting in March.

We’ll hear more from Julián Aguilar, who covers the border for The Texas Newsroom.

AI measures long-term effects of burn pit exposure

A new study on veterans’ health is tracking the long-term effects of toxic exposure from burn pits. It uses artificial intelligence and a finger-worn monitor to collect health data over several years. Researchers say they want to learn more about burn pit exposure and develop new tests and treatments.

Desiree Diorio reports for the American Homefront Project.

New program to address food insecurity for children

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is rolling out a new program this summer that aims to help states, territories and some tribal nations address the food insecurity children face while school is out.

KUT’s Becky Fogel reports that more than 30 states plan to implement the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program:



All about the armadillo

For an animal that can’t seem to avoid ending up as roadkill, the armadillo has become one of the most recognizable symbols of Texas, up there with Willie Nelson and cowboy boots. Armadillos grace bumper stickers, keychains and T-shirts across the Lone Star State.

But how much do we really know about them? Sarah Smith of the Houston Chronicle joins us to talk about it.

What’s ahead for space exploration in 2024

Space is an important industry in Texas: Houston is a center for training, research, planning and more, and this year, NASA and other space agencies around the world are gearing up to explore the solar system.

For a celestial breakdown of what to expect in 2024, we’ll speak with Ali Bramson, an assistant professor and planetary scientist at Purdue University.

A new batch of cultural works enters the public domain

Public Domain Day is when a new group of cultural works created 95 years ago loses copyright protection, allowing anyone to copy, republish and redistribute these characters, written works or music. And with AI in the mix, 2024 has already brought some interesting and ambitious reimaginings of familiar characters, including the original Mickey Mouse, Peter Pan and the original German version of “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

We hear from Glenn Fleishman, a reporter and printing historian who follows the growing public domain closely.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Matthew Watkins, the Texas Tribune’s managing editor for news and politics, stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Shelly Brisbin with the Talk of Texas.