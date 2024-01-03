U.S. Department of Justice sues Texas over state’s immigration-enforcement bill

From the Texas Newsroom:

The U.S. Department of Justice made good on its promise to sue Texas over a state-based immigration bill the legislature passed in November.

Senate Bill 4 makes unauthorized entry a misdemeanor for a first offense, and penalties increase to a felony for subsequent violations. The bill also permits a local judge or magistrate to order a person back to Mexico, regardless of their nationality.

The law is a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution as it challenges the federal government’s sole authority over immigration laws, the DOJ said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

“The Constitution assigns the federal government the authority to regulate immigration and manage our international borders,” the statement reads. “Because SB 4 is preempted by federal law and violates the U.S. Constitution, the Justice Department seeks a declaration that SB 4 is invalid and an order preliminarily and permanently enjoining the state from enforcing the law.”

The lawsuit was expected after the department said last week that Gov. Greg Abbott and the state of Texas had until Wednesday to announce it would not enforce the legislation, which is scheduled to take effect in early May.

Abbott and the Republican authors of the bill have said they think the law is legal, adding it was necessary to implement because of President Biden’s “open-border” policies that have led to a record number of unauthorized crossings under his watch. But Abbott also said he is open to a lengthy court battle that could end up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit by the federal government is the second to challenge the legislation. Last month the ACLU of Texas and the Texas Civil Rights Project filed a lawsuit in Austin on behalf of El Paso County, El Paso-based Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and American Gateways, which has offices in Austin, San Antonio and Waco. That lawsuit also alleges the bill is unconstitutional.

This is a developing story and will be updated.