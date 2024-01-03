West Side Sound sax player Rocky Morales born, 1940

In the 1960s, Morales and the West Side Horns continued to develop the sonics of Chicano Soul while Doug Sahm and his Sir Douglas Quintet headed to the West Coast, delving into Bay Area psychedelia. When Sahm returned to his San Antonio roots, Morales, Bustos, and McBurney joined the new take on the West Side Sound.

By the 1980s, the Texas Tornados supergroup — Doug Sahm, Augie Meyers, Freddy Fender, Flaco Jimenez — brought these musical traditions to an ever-widening audience, and of course Rocky Morales was a key part in the Grammy-winners’ mix.

Into the early 21st century, Morales and the West Side Horns toured the world and performed with like-minded Texas artists like Lou Ann Barton, Joe King Carrasco, and Kim Wilson. In recent years, scholars such as those with the West Side Sound Oral History Project at the University of Texas San Antonio have brought renewed attention to Rocky Morales and allied artists who developed this exciting regional variant of rock and soul, rhythm and blues.