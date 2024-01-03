Texas Standard for Jan. 3, 2024: Residents fight proposed Brazoria County primate facility

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024:

Artificial intelligence in state government

Interest in artificial intelligence exploded last year as tools like ChatGPT became more common. There are applications for AI in nearly every sector of society, including government.

Keaton Peters wrote about how Texas state agencies are using AI as a fellow for the Texas Tribune. He joins us today.

A year-end border report

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials observed record numbers of migrants at the southern border last year. And nowhere has been busier than El Paso, KTEP’s Angela Kocherga reports:



Virus trends up as new year begins

If you battled some respiratory symptoms over the holidays, you’re certainly not alone. As KUT’s Olivia Aldridge reports, there’s been an uptick in the spread of several illnesses in recent weeks:



Residents fight proposed Brazoria County primate facility

A biomedical company wants to build a massive facility for primates in Brazoria County. But locals are fighting back against the development.

Nidhi Subbaraman, science reporter for the Wall Street Journal, talks to the Texas Standard about monkey business.

Commentary: New Year’s Eve on Houston Street

Champagne toasts, fireworks, making resolutions, fancy meals – those are just some of the many ways Texans chose to ring in 2024. Our commentator WF Strong, however, decided to welcome the new year by reflecting on the past.

This Week in Texas Music History: Rocky Morales

KUTX Austin shares this profile of Rocky Morales, a saxophone player who was part of San Antonio’s West Side Sound.

Storied Boerne property secrets reveal much about its era

Each Texas town and city has stories to be told about its history, its architecture and its culture. Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan has the origin story of a property in the Hill Country.

Volunteer pilots transport women needing abortion access

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Texas made obtaining an abortion virtually impossible. And for a state as large as Texas, getting to where abortion is legal can be the challenge.

But as Texas Public Radio’s reporters Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies report, volunteer pilots are offering flights to women in need of abortion care.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Michael Marks with the Talk of Texas.