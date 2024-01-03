Storied Boerne property secrets reveal much about its era

“Reinforced concrete. Sculpting. Imitating wood, stone,” he said.

Nearly 100 years ago, Carlos Cortes’ father Maximo created this piece on site.

“Maximo was my dad, and he learned the work from my great uncle, Dionicio Rodriguez,” Cortes said.

Maximo wasn’t a self-involved artist with an entourage of fans. He was highly skilled working man in an unusual craft called faux bois — fake wood — which kept him in work even during the Great Depression.

“I don’t think they were considered artists, and I don’t even know if they used the term ‘artisan,’ ” Cortes said.

While faux bois work was highly specialized, those writing their paychecks tended to think of them less of artists and more of skilled laborers. Carlos reflected on when he and his dad went to check out the bench.

“My dad passed away in 1997. I think that we went this would have been maybe in the 1980s,” he said.

They spent some time sitting on the bench, reminiscing. Back in the day Maximo was given something by the Kronkoskys that he kept with him forever.

“He had a letter that was a letter of recommendation from the Kronkosky family,” Cortes said. “I recall that the letter was dated around 1927. So it would have been some time around that time that he had done the work.”

Etched into concrete on the second-from-bottom stair of the bench notes that it’s the work of “M. Cortes, 3203 Salinas St.” and gives a phone number. Carlos says this was one of several faux bois pieces on the property back in the Kronkosky era.

Eventually the property was sold to the Benedictine sisters, who have no plans of moving.

Sister Bernadine Reyes says that after that sale the Kronkosky family didn’t just disappear from their lives.

“They sold us a property, but they kept a relationship with the sisters,” Reyes said. “Some of the sisters used to play dominoes with them periodically, and I remember them coming Christmas Eve. And they wanted to come in and have hamburgers grilled. They were certainly very wealthy, but very simple.”