Apple suspends sales of two Apple Watch models

With just a few days left before Christmas, Apple has suspended direct U.S. sales of two models of the Apple Watch. The move comes as the result of a patent dispute over a health feature of the watch, and a ruling by the International Trade Commission that effectively bans its sale in the U.S.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says the suspension, and the ban that led to it, is a surprising development in a dispute that’s been going on for almost a decade.

Highlights from this segment:

– Apple will no longer sell the Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 models in its retail stores, beginning today. Online sales will end Dec. 24. Third-party retailers who sell the affected models can continue to do so until their stock is exhausted.

– The dispute pits Apple against Masimo; Apple wanted its technology for testing the oxygenation levels in blood for its watch products. Masimo accused Apple of taking its patented technology without permission.

– The International Trade Commission is a U.S. government body that rules on international trade disputes. It found that Apple had violated Masimo’s patent and was expected to ban the sale of affected Apple Watch models, until Apple voluntarily removed them from stores.