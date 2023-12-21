Minority North Texas kids are more likely to be shot than white kids

From KERA News:
Four out of every five kids killed with a gun in North Texas is a minority — that’s a lot higher than the number of children of color living in the area.
Close to 2 million young people live in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties, the four largest counties in North Texas, according to data from the U.S. Census. About 65% of the area’s youth are Black, Hispanic or Asian. But a KERA analysis found that about 80% of the kids aged 17 and under who died from gun violence in the DFW area in a one-year period ending Nov. 1, 2023 were children of color.