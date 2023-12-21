Worried about safety, a small West Texas town challenges planned cross-border pipeline

Critics are calling on federal regulators to increase their scrutiny and oversight of the proposed pipeline, which would send gas from Texas to the Mexican coast for export to other countries.

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune & Martha Pskowski, Inside Climate NewsEnergy & Environment, Partner Organizations, Texas Tribune

Martha Pskowski / Inside Climate News