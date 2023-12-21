Texas Standard for Dec. 21, 2023: What has Van Horn residents so worried about a new pipeline

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023:

Business practices, not immigration statuses: Feds target Colony Ridge

The Justice Department has sued a housing developer in the Houston area called Colony Ridge. Conservative publications and politicians depicted Colony Ridge as a haven for undocumented migrants – but this lawsuit from the feds deals with the company’s business practices.

Houston Landing reporter Céilí Doyle joins the show with more.

Minority North Texas kids are more likely to be shot than white kids

Four out of every five kids killed with a gun in North Texas is a kid of color.

KERA’s Caroline Love reports that’s a lot higher than the number of minority children living in the area.

County officials invested millions into the Harris County Jail as challenges persist

A national spotlight has been focused on the Harris County Jail as the facility continues to struggle with violence, overcrowding and drug smuggling.

As 2023 draws to a close, Houston Public Media’s Lucio Vasquez looks back on a year of reporting, which consisted of deaths, federal lawsuits and millions of taxpayer dollars being poured into the county’s jail system.

Why Apple is suspending sales of Apple Watch

Apple has suspended online sales of two models of its Apple Watch, and they’re leaving Apple stores after the 24th.

The move comes as the result of a patent dispute over a health feature of the watch and an International Trade Commission ruling effectively banning its sale in the U.S. Tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the Standard with the story.

What has Van Horn residents so worried about a new pipeline

A proposed natural gas pipeline has residents of Van Horn on edge. The proposed Saguaro Connector Pipeline would pass within a mile of the tiny West Texas community.

The Texas Tribune and Inside Climate News reported jointly on this story; Tribune reporter Alejandra Martinez joins the Standard with more.

Let’s jam to some Texas holiday tunes

When it comes to seasonal staples, Texas has more than its share.

KUTX Austin DJ Susan Castle helps the Standard sort through some favorites.

Despite laws targeting LGBTQ Texans, gay-straight alliances persist

During its 2023 session, the state Legislature passed several laws targeting LGBTQ Texans.

Despite these new laws and policies, gay-straight alliances persist at Texas schools. These student affinity groups aim to provide a haven for students regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Joelle DiPaolo, a contributor for Texas Monthly, wrote about a few of these clubs, and she joins the show.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.