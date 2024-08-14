What can Austin learn from Dallas about covering I-35 with a park?

“If there’s a piece of gum dropped here, it’s picked up very quickly,” he said. “Mothers feel very safe with their children on this park. There were a lot of questions when we were trying to build this park, ‘Oh it’s just going to be a place where the homeless hang out.’ … Rob, have you ever seen a homeless person here? Not really.”

But not everyone in Dallas is on board with that “Disney-like” approach.

“There is a bit of an illusion or a veneer,” said Hexel Colorado, a Dallas native and software engineer who volunteers as a transit and biking advocate.

Colorado, who learned to salsa dance at Klyde Warren, is quick to stress he enjoys the deck park more than the highway trench it replaced.

But he says the private management of a public park means some Dallas residents are welcome and others are not.

“Protests are limited. Even though it’s publicly owned, the private management kind of tamps down on a lot of freedom of speech, freedom to sleep in the park,” Colorado said. “The reason you don’t see homeless is because they’re actively kept out.”

Many of those living on the street are pushed to nearby public parks that don’t have the same big budgets and benefactors, he said.

Private management won’t allow for a bikeway through the park, even though a bike path feeds into and out of Klyde Warren.

“Even though it’s a connector for pedestrians, it’s still a divider for people using micromobility or using bicycles,” said Colorado, who has lived without a car for the past three years.

More broadly, Colorado thinks of the park as a small band-aid on a big wound: namely, the eight-lane freeway running through the middle of downtown Dallas.

“Where we’re standing today was not always a highway,” he said. “The problems that Klyde Warren Park solves are problems that were created by the highway that it sits on top of.”

Woodall Rodgers Freeway opened in 1962, the same year the ribbon was cut on I-35 in Central Austin. The Dallas highway was built through an area of the city where emancipated slaves lived after the Civil War. Black residents were forced to leave their neighborhoods and had their homes torn down to create space for the freeway.