Beyoncé’s ready to top the country charts, but is the industry ready for her?

I wonder if we can talk about the status of Black country music right now, both in mainstream country and maybe beyond it? I mean, recently, as you well know, Tracy Chapman became the first Black songwriter to win Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, and she performed with Luke Combs at the Grammys. And now that original version that she did of the song is back on the Billboard Hot 100 some 35 years later.

How primed do you think mainstream country and the music industry at large is for what seems like, on the surface, a potential resurgence or a breakthrough of Black country artists?

I think this is excellent timing because, as you were mentioning with Luke Combs’ successful cover of “Fast Car” and then the fabulous performance by Tracy and Luke on the Grammys, people are really thinking about and discussing and debating who is left out of the history of country music and also Black creativity, as you know, a constant resource throughout the years.

So I think that that has been a really important moment. I mean, I always thought of “Fast Car” as a country, or at least a countryesque, album as well as other songs on the first album. You know, “For My Lover and “Baby Can I Hold You.” So, I think it’s really neat.

But even before this resurgence of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” you know, we’ve had an amazing renaissance of Black country music artists hitting the mainstream and also pushing things from the edges – from, like, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer to folks who are more kind of on the Americana side, like Valerie June and the Chocolate Drops.

And so I think that there’s just a new way to listen to country that these artists are getting us to think about. And some people are really, in addition to making music, digging into the archives to get us to think about what has been left out in terms of the history of country music and its origins.

You talked about a sort of debate, and I seem to feel like the debate, such as it is, sort of lies with categorizing whether something is country music or not. You think back on “Daddy Lessons” from Beyoncé, and I think a lot of people consider that her first big foray into country music – although, as you point out, there was a lot of country inflection on her earliest releases – but it was rejected by the Grammy Awards Country Music Committee.

And then in 2016, when she performed the song with the Chicks, many conservative musicians were upset. Lil Nas X got similar reactions with “Old Town Road.” So I guess I wonder where’s the locus here? What makes country music country or maybe country enough for the industry?

Yeah, it’s a it’s a really important question. And it’s one that kind of, with those examples, we see how things are really static in terms of the definition of country music as it operates on country radio and sometimes for institutions like the Grammys in the past, hopefully not in the future.

But I think that that partly reflects the ways that country has become, you know, a genre that also is very politically inflected. And for country radio, for example, there’s sort of a fear of losing a listenership of white listeners, especially white male listeners, by playing wide varieties of music or like even taking on the definitions or debating the definitions.

So we really feel that in terms of how the genre is controlled, I think that that has probably been true from country music’s earliest times, you know, in the ’20s, the ’30s.

I also really appreciate the work of [Richard] Peterson, who talks about just the construction of country – that it’s an idea that has been also part of a marketing genre and that really some of these debates are kind of selective in terms of what’s considered hybrid sounds.

But we’re definitely in a moment where musical genres feel very tightly controlled, in terms of marketing. But country is maybe one of the most closely-protected in terms of those boundaries.

