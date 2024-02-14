Texas Standard for Feb. 14, 2024: Is the industry ready for Beyoncé’s country music album?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024:

Colin Allred on why he’s running for U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred is looking to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate. The North Texas Democrat’s currently serving his third term representing House District 32 and is one of several candidates in the Democratic primary this spring.

We’ll hear from Allred today. (Later this week, the Standard will have an interview with a fellow Democratic primary candidate, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez.)

Centro de Artes exhibit plays with cross-cultural sizzle

Texas is a place where cultures blend and mix with vibrant results. That’s celebrated in a new exhibit at Centro de Artes in San Antonio.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan reports it’s a fusion between south Texas culture and Mexican culture:



Lubbock’s getting a choice in electricity providers. Is that a good thing?

For decades, a single municipal company has supplied power to Lubbock residents. Now, locals are getting to have a choice in where they get their power – for better, or as some fear, for worse.

Texas Tribune reporter Jayme Lozano Carver joins the Standard with more.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Bonnie and Clyde

On Valentine’s Day 1930, Bonnie Parker wrote a letter to Clyde Barrow that began sealing the bond that would hold them together, come hell or high water, until they died in a hail-storm of bullets four years later.

Commentator W.F. Strong shares the story.

Is the industry ready for Beyoncé’s country music album?

Beyoncé dropped new music during the Super Bowl on Sunday to the surprise and delight of many fans – and while a surprise drop isn’t new, her direction may be.

Francesca Royster, author of “Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions,” joins the Standard with more.

It’s a crowded race in this El Paso primary for a Texas House seat

Early voting begins next Tuesday for Texas’ 2024 primary election, and primary races can be crowded, especially when there’s no incumbent running for reelection.

That’s exactly what’s happening in El Paso County’s Texas House District 77, where four people are vying to replace retiring Democratic state Rep. Lina Ortega. The Texas Newsroom’s Julián Aguilar offers an overview of the race.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.