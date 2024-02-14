Lubbock residents have long dreamed of cheaper electricity. Will Texas’ open market deliver?

From the Texas Tribune:
LUBBOCK — For nearly 25 years, much of Texas’ population have lived in a city that participates in the state’s open energy marketplace. But not the residents of Lubbock, who have been serviced exclusively by one electric company — Lubbock Power & Light, the city’s municipal provider.
For more than a decade, residents have desperately wanted an open market, sharing their dissatisfaction with their bills.
Residents now have what they long wished for — Lubbock’s electric market is open.
For several weeks leading up to the switch, which takes place Thursday, provider fairs have become the manifestation of the state’s energy marketplace. The city has hosted rows and rows of energy companies at the Lubbock Civic Center. With each one, dozens of smiling salespeople greeted residents with brochures, sweepstake prizes and promises of free nights of electricity and other deals to save big bucks.
However, with more than 30 companies to choose from, the process has been daunting, residents say. And the dream of finding a new low rate might not be fulfilled.
“It’s surprising how many there are. Where did they all come from?” asked Brenda King on her second trip to the electric fair. “It feels like all the people from out of town and state are swarming us.”
The switch from a single municipal provider to the state’s open marketplace has been several years in making. Last year, the municipal electric company completed its integration into the state power grid managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, often referred to as ERCOT.
Texans have been critical of ERCOT and the stability of the grid since the 2021 winter storm that left millions without power. Many Texans are still paying more each month for electricity because of the storm — and will for many more years.
“Consumers in Lubbock are now facing the same thing consumers for the rest of ERCOT are facing,” said Ed Hirs, an energy economics professor at the University of Houston.
Texas established its open market in 1999. The market allows homeowners and renters to shop for energy like they do a cell phone plan — with many, many more options.
At the time the market opened, Lubbock was in the Southwest Power Pool, a grid operator governed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. City leaders in 2015 sought to join the ERCOT grid when their contract with Xcel Energy expired, with one big benefit — the move would eliminate the need to build a $700 million power plant to stay with SPP. Then in 2018, the City Council agreed to have the city join the state’s open marketplace.
In the wake of the winter storm, some Lubbock residents expressed concern about the city joining the state’s independent power grid.