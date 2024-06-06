Breaking up with a professional service provider doesn’t have to be hard to do

Breaking up with a service provider, especially an individual you work with directly like a dog walker or hair stylist, can be hard.

What do you say, and how do you keep things from getting awkward or contentious? Even when human feelings aren’t on the line – like when you need to cancel a subscription service you’ve been paying for – making that break and communicating about it can be stressful.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga wrote recently about service provider breakups for Wired.

Highlights from this segment:

– Some people appreciate an explanation of why you’re ending your professional relationship with them, while others believe moving on is just part of doing business and doesn’t require a conversation.

– If you’re having a dispute with a service provider, or planning to break a contract, it’s important to document your experience and the steps you take, and possibly have a lawyer’s advice.

– A number of services provide help finding new service providers when you’ve broken up with one.