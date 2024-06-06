‘Grateful to be alive’: Clubhouse programs take pressure off overwhelmed Texas mental health hospitals

From The Texas Tribune:
When Jonathan Denhart was discharged from the psych ward at Austin Oaks Hospital last year, he was prepared to be back very soon.
For more than 40 years, Denhart has cycled through rehabs, sober housing, mental health hospitals, and 12-step programs to treat his bipolar and substance use disorders, but nothing worked.
The 60-year-old Austin resident couldn’t find or keep a job, and he knew once he left the hospital, the temptations of the outside world would be too much again.
As Denhart was about to walk out the door a hospital staff member stopped him and suggested he stop by a place called Austin Clubhouse to try a vocational rehabilitation program.
“I had never heard about this, but they told me they might give me the structure and purpose I needed once I left,” he said. “I had to give it a shot.”
When Denhart walked into the small facility in Central Austin, he said he felt an immediate sense of acceptance. He looked around the rented space owned by Hyde Park Christian Church and met other people dealing with their own mental illness or substance abuse problems. He had finally found a community for people like him.