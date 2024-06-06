Texas Standard for June 6, 2024: How East Texas is recovering after massive storms

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, June 6, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

How East Texas is recovering after massive storms

Thousands are still without power and displaced from their homes in East Texas this morning. Emergency personnel and line-workers, including volunteers from out of state, are working around the clock after more severe storms.

In Smith and Cherokee Counties, about two hours southeast of Dallas, about 60,000 people are also under a boil-water notice. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin joins the Standard with an update.

Are these ‘clubhouses’ the way to transition out of mental health facilities?

In recent years, especially post-pandemic, new attention has turned to what’s been described as a mental health crisis, often focused on the lack of treatment facilities.

But say you find a treatment facility, and you’re discharged. Then what? So-called “clubhouses” are increasingly the answer. Texas Tribune reporter Stephen Simpson joins the show with the details.

Looking to push back Biden’s consumer protections, industry groups flock to Texas courts

In federal courts across Texas, powerful business interests and federal regulators are duking it out over several Biden administration initiatives focused on consumer protection and fair lending.

KERA’s Christopher Connelly reports there’s a reason these fights are happening here.

Mavericks look to keep their Cinderella story alive facing off against Celtics in NBA finals

For most of the season, the big NBA story in Texas was San Antonio, where Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama’s inaugural season dazzled.

But now, all eyes are on the Dallas Mavericks, who emerged from the Western Conference playoffs to face the Boston Celtics in the finals. The Standard’s Michael Marks joins the show with a look.

It’s not me, it’s you: How to break up with a tech provider

You know what they say: Breaking up is hard to do. That can even go for tech and digital services, like cellular service and internet providers.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga recently offered some professional relationship breakup advice in a story for Wired. He joins us today.

An Austin experiment helped popularize air conditioning across the country

Back in the 1950s, developers built a middle-class neighborhood with all homes having central air – at the time, a relatively new and novel technology.

In fact, it was so novel that scientists studied the residents of the neighborhood to see how air conditioning impacted their lives. KUT News’ Audrey McGlinchy reports.

Mexican consulates in the U.S. seemingly unprepared for nationals voting in presidential election

Earlier this week, Mexicans made history by electing their first-ever female president, Claudia Sheinbaum. As part of Mexico’s voting laws, citizens living abroad were able to cast ballots at 23 of the country’s consular offices worldwide, two of which are located here in Texas.

There were some complications, however, at those two sites in Houston and Dallas. KUT News’ Greta Díaz González Vázquez joins the Standard with the story.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.