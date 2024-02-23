Dallas is the latest Texas metro without a city manager

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced on Wednesday that he would be stepping down from the position. Broadnax, who has been in the position since 2017, is resigning amid pressure from the City Council to step down.

“He’s really clashed with mayor Eric Johnson,” said Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at The Texas Tribune. “Johnson has blasted Broadnax over vacancies in the 911 call center, delays in building permits, and other frustrations with the way the city is run. Of course, city manager is a very influential position in a lot of Texas cities.”

Broadnax’s resignation will make Dallas the largest Texas city to be without a manager. Austin and El Paso have both been without permanent city managers since last year.

Hear more stories from the week in Texas politics in the player above.