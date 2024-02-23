Texas Standard for Feb. 23, 2024: A younger generation is taking over the Texas oil fields

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024:

A grand jury’s talking to officers at the Uvalde shooting. Could charges be next?

Multiple law enforcement officers who responded to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting have been ordered to appear before a grand jury investigating the failed police response.

The shooting killed 19 children and two teachers, and subsequent investigations have found law enforcement did not follow proper protocol for an active shooter situation.

Austin American-Statesman and KVUE reporter Tony Plohetski joins the Standard with the story.

They’re conservatives and even lifelong Republicans, but is there a place for them in the Texas GOP?

The Texas Republican Party is confronted with some internal turmoil. Some lifelong Republicans say the party has become too extreme for them, but they’re still conservatives.

KERA’s Caroline Love talked with some of these people to find out where that leaves them in 2024.

Just six years from now, Georgetown may not have enough water for everyone

In 2022, the City of Georgetown learned its demand for water was on pace to surpass its water supply by the year 2030, 15 years earlier than previously thought.

KUT’s Kailey Hunt explains how one of the nation’s fastest growing cities keeps up with its demand for water.

A younger generation is taking over the Texas oil fields – here’s what that could mean

The oil in the Permian Basin is hundreds of millions of years old. But the folks calling the shots in the Texas oil industry seem to be getting younger.

What does this change mean for the industry? Russell Gold wrote about the issue for Texas Monthly and joins the Standard today.

They weren’t sure they’d make it – but this small company just landed on the moon

For the first time in centuries, an American-built spacecraft has touched down on the moon. Ars Technica journalist Eric Berger joins the Standard with the story.

An exit interview with longtime Coalition of Texans with Disabilities leader Dennis Borel

It’s been 24 years since Dennis Borel took the helm at the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities. In his time as executive director, the CTD has advocated for public policy empowering people with all kinds of disabilities.

Earlier this month, Borel announced his retirement. We’ll talk with him today about his group and its achievements.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.