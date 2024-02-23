Dennis Borel looks back on 24 years advocating for Texans with disabilities

But I also know that you are dealing with a lot of different constituencies. And, for instance, you hear that the Legislature has a surplus going into a new session, you’ve got all of these groups all wanting a piece of that pie.

You have a unique perspective on where the needs are. You don’t want to say, “nah, we’re going to hold back this year,” or do you? How do you juggle these? What can be, in very real practical terms, competing interests sometimes?

Well, for the most part, they’re not competing interests. The competing interests are the other groups in society that aren’t among the community of people with disabilities. And actually, this is where a lot of the philosophies we have come from.

So here’s the way I’ve seen this over 24 years. We are one of the richest societies in the history of the world. In fact, our leadership brags about if Texas were a standalone country, we’d rank something like ninth or 10th in the entire globe.

Actually eighth.

Right. So part of the question in society and in public policy is how do we apportion those resources among all the various different groups? And too many of our leaders see this as a zero-sum game. And what I mean is that they see the bottom line.

These are resources. So if we’re going to increase resources to one group, we’re going to either deny or decrease resources to another. Now which side do you think the disability community’s usually been on? They’ve been on the bottom end – either being denied resources or even having resources cut to give other resources to, frankly, other groups that have a whole lot more.

In the course of 25 years, you’ve seen a shift in perceptions of, “well, no, we shouldn’t be cutting these resources for people with disabilities in Texas.” Has any of that attitude changed or modulated in any way over your 25 years?

It’s an excellent question. And OK, this is Texas. It’s not New York. It’s not California, Massachusetts. It’s not even Michigan or or Illinois. This is a state that prides itself on, frankly, little services to its citizens. So it’s always tougher.

So as I’m measuring things, as I go along, do I compare myself to how things have increased or have we moved the needle in the right direction? I’ve got a few examples that will show you that we move the needle in the right direction, but the pace of that progress is falling short of the pace it’s needed.

Here’s a couple: the community attendants support. You know, 300,000 people with disabilities who live in a community, many of whom are older adults – terribly low-paid workforce. OK, we got a bump this past session, a pretty significant one. A lot of dollar amounts, but it’s only $10.60 an hour with no benefits.

When I started those jobs, those community attendant jobs paid a wage that was similar to competing employers like fast food, entry-level retail, simple warehouse work, that kind of stuff. You know what? Yes, we’ve increased the wage over time, but we’ve actually increased the gap between that pay and to the competing employers. So the workforce is actually collapsing.

Did we improve? We did. Did a piece of improvement keep pace with the rest of society? No.

Let me give you one more example that’s really in the news a lot today. Our kids with disabilities having educational opportunities better than they used to 24 years ago. The answer is yes. Yet, what is the major disability policy discussion going on today? Whether we can take public dollars and buy private school education and private schools will not recognize the educational rights of students with disabilities, including that will deny them the opportunity to attend those private schools. That is a fact. That is where our policy discussion is.

So did we make things better? We did. But aren’t we going off the rails now in the wrong direction? I say we are.

I mentioned CTD’s role in arts and culture. Could you say a little bit more about that? What sort of role?

Well, arts is advocacy. And it’s actually one of the more fun things we do. You know, you can change hearts and minds by talking about public policy, but you can also demonstrate it through arts.

We started a film festival called Cinema Touching Disability. We just completed our 20th annual film festival. And going forward, we got this competition of films from all over the world. We show them usually a couple of nights, and it’s here in Austin. It’s great stuff. People who come and see these films or occasionally see them online will perhaps learn. It’s a learning opportunity. Look at things differently.

We also do a live open mic called The Lion & Pirate. It’s now online.

And we also have done a few pretty outrageous public awareness events. And I think one you’re familiar with is the Team Everest expedition – actually one of the first things I did there. We had three employees, no money, and we did this thing to raise the profile of the organization. I said, “let’s organize an expedition to Mount Everest by people with disabilities.” Which, of course, was a massive, huge success and way back in 2003, made mountaineering history and elevated the profile of CTD in the capital. And frankly, you know, globally, believe it or not.

Not only that, in that summer after that happened, I was able to get a private meeting with [then-Governor] Rick Perry and after the Legislature had gutted some disability services. Gov. Perry restored those, including things like the family-based alternatives that gets kids out of nursing homes and puts them in foster families to receive extra support.

That was zeroed out by the Legislature. Perry restored it. He restored $300 million in cuts to community attended programs that had been deleted by the Legislature. And how did I get that private meeting? Gov. Perry invited me over to congratulate me about Team Everest. So I leveraged that into an advocacy win.