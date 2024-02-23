Typewriter Rodeo: Marathon

Some find peace in the movement — or maybe purpose in the challenge. Others, find purpose and peace on the sidelines — providing support. This Typewriter Rodeo poem is for both amazing crowds.

Marathon

it’s not quite dawn

and the grackles are screaming

as bodies stream

towards then away from the start line,

picking up speed, picking up feet that

add up to miles, nervous energy

propelling us past

cheering sidelines freezing out here,

for us, for a glimpse of impossible.

what they don’t know is we are more alike than they realize,

we are all here to will a miracle

into existence, going into battle

with numbered bibs or colorful posters,

all taxing our lungs

to perform, some screaming out loud,

some screaming inside,

all pumping oxygen through

these same beating hearts, finding

something, or someone, or both

to care about so hard, well past

when it stops making sense to either

of us, a silent agreement between all

of us that it’s worth it

to bear witness to the edge of

the conceivable just as the glowing red

clock watches from overhead,

our god for the next however-long-it

takes until we throw our bodies

underneath to stop its

relentless ticking we each set in

motion by daring to cross

a starting line.

the clock will stop, but we,

all of us,

will go on living.

