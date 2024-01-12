Gov. Greg Abbott raised $19 million in the last six months

Gov. Greg Abbott had quite the fundraising haul in the second half of 2023, announcing this week that his campaign has raised a record $19 million. That’s on top of $38 million cash on hand in two political accounts, the Texas Tribune reports.

Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at the Tribune, said that the governor plans to use some of that to promote his allies in this year’s election.

“He’s going to use that money to basically campaign against people who voted against vouchers, his top priority last year in the legislative session,” Watkins said. “And he has promised, you know, ever since it was clear that this voucher bill was not going to pass, that he would be working to elect members who support that bill for the next time the Legislature comes in session.”

