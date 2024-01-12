Texas Standard for Jan. 12, 2024: Food safety & tree protection tips as Texas awaits an arctic blast

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024:

U.S. and allies carry out military strikes in Yemen

The United States and five of its allies carried out military strikes on more than a dozen targets in Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, in response to more than two dozen Houthi drone and missile attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea since November. The Houthis have defied American warnings to stop the attacks, saying their actions are a protest against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Michael Mosser, associate professor of international relations and global studies at UT-Austin, joins us to discuss.

Why did Texas stop working with a nonprofit group on busing migrants?

For years now, Texas has been busing migrants from the border to other cities across the country as a part of Operation Lone Star. But according to a CBS investigative report, Texas was initially cooperating with a nonprofit immigrant group along the border for the busing – until abruptly refusing to share coordinating details in September.

Manuel Bojorquez, a national correspondent for CBS, shares more.

TPWD trout stocking program keeps anglers hooked through winter

Winter in Texas is not exactly synonymous with fishing, but the state has a program that keeps anglers busy all winter long. Texas Public Radio’s Jerry Clayton has more.

Here are some food safety tips to keep on hand for extreme weather events

An arctic blast set to hit Texas has prompted many people to plan that trip to the grocery store to stock up on supplies – just in case. And though the weather is not predicted to get anywhere near as bad as Winter Storm Uri in 2021, there’s no harm in thinking ahead. So if the power does go out, we’ve got some tips about food and food safety.

Trisha Calvo, deputy editor for health and food at Consumer Reports, recently wrote about this topic and joins the Standard to discuss.

How to protect your trees in case of a freeze

Take a look out the window – are your trees ready for a freeze? High winds and ice can knock down limbs and even uproot trees, potentially leading to property damage. While you can’t prevent every tree-related mishap, there are some steps to reduce their likelihood.

Karl Flocke, woodland ecologist for Texas A&M Forest Service, shares some tree-care tips.

Texans and Cowboys both keeping Lone Star hopes for Super Bowl alive

Football season is over across most of the country. But not in Texas. As the NFL playoffs get started this weekend, both the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys still have a chance to play in the Super Bowl. The Texas Standard’s Michael Marks has more.

What’s “in” and what’s “out” for the taco world in 2024?

The start of the year can be a time for new beginnings and self-reflection – taking stock of what to let go of from the previous year and what to keep. There’s no more perfect place for this list than the culinary world of the taco, as told by taco journalist Mando Rayo.

Rayo joined us to discuss what the “ins” and “outs” are for 2024.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune senior managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Raul Alonzo with the Talk of Texas.