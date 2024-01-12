Typewriter Rodeo: Take stock now

An impending storm has many Texans thinking with unease about past winter weather. This Typewriter Rodeo poem encourages us to take a breath and do what’s in our power to prepare.

Take stock now

last sunday

i wore a cardigan

and drove around town

with my windows down and arm out

Austin would love

for you to believe

it doesnt have winters…

but I remember

this time last year, the year before

the year before that, and the like

lets reflect and respect

our collective muscle memories

and today, instead of waiting

lets take heed and prepare all we need

whether weather gets worse or better

let us be ready for anything

tomorrow may bring

