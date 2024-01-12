Typewriter Rodeo: Take stock now

An impending storm has many Texans thinking with unease about past winter weather. This Typewriter Rodeo poem encourages us to take a breath and do what’s in our power to prepare.
Take stock now
last sunday
i wore a cardigan
and drove around town
with my windows down and arm out
Austin would love
for you to believe
it doesnt have winters…
but I remember
this time last year, the year before
the year before that, and the like
lets reflect and respect
our collective muscle memories
and today, instead of waiting
lets take heed and prepare all we need
whether weather gets worse or better
let us be ready for anything
tomorrow may bring
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.
