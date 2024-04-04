‘Helldivers 2’ is an unexpected hit in the gaming world

“Helldivers 2” has ben a surprise hit for Arrowhead Studios, selling about 8 million copies since its release in February. The game, playable on Sony Playstation or PC, brings together squads of players to save “Super Earth” from intergalactic threats, says tech expert Omar Gallaga.

Highlights from this segment:

– “Helldivers 2” is a four-player squad shooting game. Players defend the in-game version of Earth from bots.

– The game’s satirical, patriotic tone harkens back to the movie “Starship Troopers.”

– A big part of the game’s marketing efforts revolve around engaging players in pitched battles with giant bugs or robots. Getting blown up is part of the fun.