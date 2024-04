Plans for the eclipse started five years ago when the city noticed Ennis would be in the path of totality.

“At that point we were like, ‘oh, that’s so far away. We don’t even need to think about that yet’,” she said. “And then now, lo and behold, it is on top of us.”

From the beginning, Colunga said the city planned to host an official watch party event.

Planning an event for nine times the city’s population has taken months of preparation. Portable toilets were reserved six months in advance and the city is partnering with Dallas County to provide additional officers for security. The city will have Emergency fire and medical teams stationed in different parts of Ennis, so they’ll be able to respond in case of gridlock.

For context, there are only three major entryways into the city: Interstate-45, U.S. Route 287, and State Highway 34.

Laura Howard moved to Ennis for the small-town feeling five years ago and a small town is what she got. Situated 40 minutes south of Dallas, Ennis has a population of around 22,000 people.

Inside the Bluebonnet Spirit Shop downtown, Howard, a special education teacher at Ennis ISD, prepares informational pamphlets and specially branded “Eclipse Over Ennis” glasses.

“I’m kind of excited,” she said smiling. “I mean, they keep claiming that we’re going to have over 200,000, but we’ll see.”