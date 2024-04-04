Texas Standard for April 4, 2024: With the eclipse days away, this small city is more prepared than most

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, April 4, 2024:

The Biden admin’s plans to make childcare more affordable for poorer Texans

With close to 143,000 Texas children attending licensed childcare facilities daily, the expense weighs heavily on families.

But on April 30, a federal policy change may offer hope for struggling families. 19th News economic reporter Chabeli Carrazana joins the Standard with more.

With Texas’ border law in limbo, some migrants are worried. Others are undaunted

The legal battle over Texas’s border enforcement law continues this week. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court heard arguments on the law which, if enacted, would give Texas law enforcement officers the power to arrest anyone suspected of crossing the border illegally.

With the law in limbo, many migrants are worried and confused, while some are undaunted. KTEP’s Angela Kocherga reports from El Paso:



Cities in Texas are prepping for the eclipse. This small city is more prepared than most

The North Texas town of Ennis in Ellis County is famous for its bluebonnets. This year, their bloom coincides with one of the longest eclipse totalities in the state.

KERA’s Megan Cardona went to Ennis to see how locals are preparing for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

The fight for Malevelon Creek continues in “Helldivers 2”

In the online planetary shoot’em-up game “Helldivers 2,” players are embroiled in a desperate struggle to retake the planet Malevelon Creek from bots.

Players can’t seem to get enough of the galactic battle, as tech expert Omar Gallaga explores in his recent article for CNET. He joins the Standard today with more.

The Texas taco chefs up for a James Beard Award

The James Beard Awards recognize talent and achievement in culinary arts and hospitality. They’re given to chefs, restaurants, authors and journalists – even taco journalists, as Mando Rayo knows first-hand. (The Tacos of Texas Podcast host was a 2022 nominee.)

Recently, Rayo sat down with a few of last year’s nominees who are on this year’s semifinalist list as well. Rayo returns to the Standard to tell us all about it.

How one Central Texas school district is approaching new restrictions on library books

Last year, the Texas Legislature approved a new law banning so-called “sexually explicit” books in school libraries. While the courts have struck down some parts of that law, others are in effect.

KUT’s Becky Fogel wanted to see how the issue of book challenges is playing out on the local level. She takes us to Central Texas’ Lake Travis Independent School District.

Keeping up with the Donald Judd Foundation v. Kim Kardashian

The Donald Judd Foundation, dedicated to preserving the legacy of minimalist artist Donald Judd, finds itself in an unexpected legal battle with social media influencer Kim Kardashian.

As the foundation takes on Kardashian in court, the art world is watching closely. Marfa Public Radio’s Travis Bubenik joins the Standard with a recap.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.