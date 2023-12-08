Houston ISD students have mixed feelings about Mike Miles’ reform program

From Houston Public Media:
ust before 4:30 p.m., when the 8-hour school day ends at Kashmere High School, a man waited in a pickup truck.
“I don’t need my name in print,” he said. “I’m just James, Class of ‘75.”
James, Class of ‘75, remembers the days when Kashmere was in the national spotlight for a good reason — the Kashmere Stage Band.
The late Conrad Johnson, also known as Prof, directed the student funk group. The band practiced outside during fifth period.
“We were allowed to sit and listen to ‘em practice, as long as you made no noise, Prof didn’t allow you to make no noise,” James remembered. “You could sit there and listen — you could listen to ‘em practice.”
The band won competitions, was praised by the Texas Governor, and toured the world — all of that is captured in the 2010 documentary, Thunder Soul. It tells the story of how the Kashmere Stage Band and Prof Conrad Johnson brought much more to the school than just funk. His former students credit him with emotional development — “how to be men.”