Typewriter Rodeo: Little Free Libraries

You can find Little Free Libraries in front yards, parks, and near community buildings. There are few rules and much to be discovered. That was the inspiration of this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

Little Free Libraries

You might see it

On your walk down the street

A cozy little place

To make you forget the heat

And also make you forget

Of all the conflicts and strife

This is a box of pure goodness

It’s sole purpose — add joy to life

It doesn’t tell you

What you should and must do

It doesn’t demand

That payment is due

It doesn’t say

You have to pick sides

No ads or news chatter

Just your own voice, inside

Pick whatever you want

No one will judge

Take that one book that calls

Give it a nudge

Or leave one behind

As a gift if you can

Sure that one is fine!

None of these books are banned

Because this is a LIBRARY

As it was meant to be

A safe place for all

And in all ways, free.

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.

Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.