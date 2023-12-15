Typewriter Rodeo: Little Free Libraries

You can find Little Free Libraries in front yards, parks, and near community buildings. There are few rules and much to be discovered. That was the inspiration of this Typewriter Rodeo poem.
Little Free Libraries
You might see it
On your walk down the street
A cozy little place
To make you forget the heat
And also make you forget
Of all the conflicts and strife
This is a box of pure goodness
It’s sole purpose — add joy to life
It doesn’t tell you
What you should and must do
It doesn’t demand
That payment is due
It doesn’t say
You have to pick sides
No ads or news chatter
Just your own voice, inside
Pick whatever you want
No one will judge
Take that one book that calls
Give it a nudge
Or leave one behind
As a gift if you can
Sure that one is fine!
None of these books are banned
Because this is a LIBRARY
As it was meant to be
A safe place for all
And in all ways, free.
