Texas Standard for Dec. 8, 2023: Tired of the same Christmas carols? This Texas composer has some rearrangements.

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023:

Judge grants order for Texas woman’s abortion

A Texas judge said she will grant a temporary restraining order and allow a pregnant woman to get an abortion. The case (Cox v. Texas) marked the first in which a woman directly petitioned the state to allow an abortion to proceed since Texas banned abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

KUT reporter Olivia Aldridge joins Texas Standard with the details.

Why Senate Republicans are blocking military funding for Israel and Ukraine

Senate Republicans have unanimously blocked a $100 billion spending bill for Ukraine, Israel and other security needs. At issue: senators’ demand for an overhaul of immigration and border security policy.

Texas Tech professor Timothy Nokken joins the Standard with more.

Houston ISD students have mixed feelings about Mike Miles’ reform program

Students in Houston ISD are almost halfway through the first school year under state-appointed leadership. On some campuses, sweeping reforms have completely transformed the typical school day.

Houston Public Media’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports the changes aren’t working for all students.

San Antonio’s bike plan flopped. Now young city leaders are spearheading a reboot

In 2011, San Antonio released a plan to overhaul bike infrastructure citywide by adding more than 1,200 miles of bike lanes.

More than a decade later, little of that proposal has come to fruition. Now city leaders and bike transportation advocates are hoping to revive the plan. San Antonio Report’s Andrea Drusch joins the Standard with a look.

Tired of the same Christmas carols? This Texas composer has some rearrangements.

A North Texas-based music writer and conductor is discovering something new in the Christmas carols we’ve heard for decades on end.

Taylor Davis re-arranged popular carols for a special event a few years ago. Now, they’re available on an album and will be performed live for the first time ever in Plano this weekend. He joins the show with a preview.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.