Republican Sen. Ted Cruz pushes for more federal regulation of car radios

Earlier this week, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz pushed for the unanimous consent passage of a bill that would require car manufacturers to include AM radio bands on all car radios.

Cruz called the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act “enormously important to millions of Texans” and stressed how the continued inclusion of AM radio in cars would broaden the reach of his ideological allies, an effort that was eventually killed by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

But Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at the Texas Tribune, says it doesn’t end there.

“So Cruz is now going to try to get it to the floor for a full vote,” Watkins said. “He feels pretty confident that he can do that. If it does, it’ll go to the House and we’ll see if it becomes law.”

