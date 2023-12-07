Judge will grant Texas woman emergency abortion in landmark case

From KUT:

A Texas judge granted a temporary restraining order Thursday allowing a pregnant woman to get an abortion.

The Center for Reproductive Rights made the initial filing in Cox v. Texas Tuesday on behalf of Kate Cox, a pregnant woman from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Cox’s legal team believes it is the first case in which a woman directly petitioned the state to allow an abortion to proceed since the 1973 passage of Roe v. Wade and the first of its kind since Texas banned abortion.

According to the filing, Cox’s fetus was diagnosed with trisomy 18, a condition that is usually fatal. Based on ultrasounds and testing, doctors said her pregnancy was likely to end in miscarriage or stillbirth, or the baby surviving a few days at most. Doctors also said delivery would be dangerous for Cox, and her ability to carry future pregnancies would be jeopardized.

Under Texas’ three overlapping abortion bans, an emergency medical abortion is permitted only in cases where there’s a “life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy” or that “places the woman in danger of death or a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function.”

Cox’s suit sought a TRO allowing for an emergency abortion under the exception. It argued doctors are afraid to risk liability and perform the procedure because the exception is so ambiguous. It also sought to protect Cox’s husband from liability under Senate Bill 8, a law that allows private citizens to report individuals who help someone get an abortion. The lawsuit specifically asked for permission to be granted to Dr. Damla Karsan, an additional plaintiff, to perform the abortion.

In an emergency hearing that lasted about a half hour Thursday, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Travis County’s 459th District Court heard arguments from Cox’s lawyers and from state attorneys. Gamble was unmoved by state attorney Johnathan Stone’s arguments that Cox’s condition did not meet the standard for an emergency medical abortion.

“The idea that Miss Cox wants desperately to be a parent and this law might actually cause her to lose that ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice,” Gamble said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office could appeal the judge’s order. After the ruling, it released a letter addressed to three Houston hospitals where Dr. Karsan holds privileges.

“The Temporary Restraining Order granted by the Travis County district judge purporting to allow an abortion to proceed will not insulate hospitals, doctors, or anyone else, from civil and criminal liability for violating Texas’ abortion laws,” Paxton wrote.

Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, called Paxton’s response fear-mongering.

“Rather than respect the judiciary, [Paxton] is misrepresenting the court’s order,” Hearron said. “He is trying to bulldoze the legal system to make sure Kate and pregnant women like her continue to suffer.”