Austin helped buy cheap apartments with the intent of keeping prices low. Instead, rents went up.

In late May, Taylor got a letter that said the two-story apartment complex she lives in had a new property manager and a new owner, Hyde Park Housing LP. The company was set up by the city to buy these properties, although the letter did not state that.

After months of negotiating, and several false starts, the city and Austin Housing Conservancy bought a group of apartment buildings from Central Properties, a local, family-run real estate company. The more than 200 apartments cost $35 million, roughly $15 million of which came from the city. The city plans to own these properties for decades and set rents so that apartments remain affordable for people earning roughly $65,000 a year. If they earn less, they would owe less.

Taylor also got notice that her rent was going up from $995 a month to $1,160. She would also owe $12 a month for pest control and $15 for trash collection, fees she’d never had to pay before. It was a lot for someone earning about $40,000 a year.

Taylor considered looking for cheaper rent, but realized even with the raise she was still paying less than most people. The average rent in Austin is about $1,600 a month.

“I have to pay it. I have no choice,” Taylor said. Doing so has been hard. When asked how much of her monthly income goes to rent, Taylor shuddered. “I’m just OK with giving up 50% of my paycheck [for rent]? That sucks.”

It’s not clear who initiated the rent increase on Taylor and her neighbors. Copies of letters shared with KUT show that tenants received notice of higher rents while Central Properties still owned the buildings, but just weeks before the city and the real estate fund closed the deal.

The increases appear to have been a condition of the sale. In a section of a written agreement shared with KUT, Central Properties was required to have the city and the real estate investment fund sign off on any new leases or rent renewals before the purchase was final.

David Steinwedell, CEO of Austin Housing Conservancy, said he did not realize how low the rent was at these properties when they began negotiating the deal. A private equity fund, Austin Housing Conservancy has invested in about 2,000 apartments across the city, where the majority of rents are kept affordable for people earning less than the typical Austin income. Renters’ incomes are checked to ensure rent is less than a third of what they earn.

“We expected to have higher rents in place than actually were being collected from the residents,” Steinwedell said. “I think there’s sometimes an assumption that if there’s an affordable property that the rents never increase. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

He said his organization told Central Properties it had to increase its operating income so the city and the fund could make the deal work financially. When asked several times whether Central Properties was told to raise rent, Steinwedell did not answer directly.

“There were a variety of issues that we were asking them to address and how they addressed them was kind of their choice,” he said. “That’s where we needed to be in order to close the deal. They then had to come up with a solution.”

That solution appears to have been raising the rent.