Texas Standard for Dec. 7, 2023: State stops effort to reclaim Fairfield Lake State Park

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023:

Attorney General Ken Paxton fails to report real estate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has bought several properties worth millions of dollars. But he has yet to publicly disclose them to the state.

Texas law requires public officials to file annual personal financial reports that include information about homes they own, as well as stocks, business interests and other income. Texas Newsroom investigative reporter/editor Lauren McGaughy shares more about her reporting.

State stops effort to reclaim Fairfield Lake State Park

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will no longer try to use eminent domain to reclaim Fairfield Lake State Park. The decision ends a months-long struggle between the state and Todd Interests, a Dallas developer that purchased the land in June.

The Dallas Morning News’ Lana Ferguson tells us how it happened.

Austin helped buy cheap apartments with the intent of keeping prices low. Instead, rents went up.

The City of Austin is trying something new when it comes to affordable housing: being a landlord. Earlier this year, the city – along with a real estate investment fund – bought seven apartment complexes. The buildings are old, but rent at these places has stayed affordable. And the city and its partner bought them with the promise of keeping it that way.

But as KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy reports, something else happened.

What we learned at the recent Digital Inclusion Summit

Most of us have heard about the “digital divide,” but what does it actually mean in 2023? How many people can’t get online regularly because of cost or geography? And how do those limitations affect people of color and residents of low-income communities?

Tech expert Omar Gallaga shares some potential answers to these questions.

‘Who We Become’ follows three Filipino Texas women in 2020

A lot has been said about the year 2020. And many folks may feel like they’d just as soon leave it in the rear-view mirror, given the tumult of that year. So what can a new documentary about that time tell us now? Maybe more than you might think.

The film “Who We Become,” now streaming on Netflix, follows three Filipino Texas women. We talk to PJ Raval of Austin, who directed the film.

What can Democrats win in Texas next year?

Political prognosticators don’t give Joe Biden much chance of winning Texas’ 40 electoral votes in 2024. But how well are other Democrats likely to do in the state next year?

Alex Samuels, political reporter for Texas Monthly, talks over what Democrats can do in the Lone Star State.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Michael Marks with the Talk of Texas.