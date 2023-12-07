Community leaders seek solutions to the digital divide

Most of us have heard of the digital divide. But what does it actually mean in 2023? How many people can’t get online regularly because of cost or geography? And how do those limitations affect people of color and residents of low-income communities?

Tech expert Omar Gallaga spoke with stakeholders who gathered in Austin at the All Together For Digital Inclusion – Stakeholder Summit 2023 to discuss how to use an upcoming infusion of federal funding to address disparities in Internet access.

Highlights from this segment:

– Stakeholders gathered in Austin last week to make recommendations for how some of the $5 billion in state and federal money earmarked for broadband should be spent, with an eye toward bridging the digital divide.

– Summit attendees represented organizations including the Austin Public Library, Google Fiber, T-Mobile, the RGK Center for Philanthropy and Community Service, and Goodwill.

– Digital divide issues in Texas include limited Internet access in rural areas, slow broadband, high costs and limited access to mobile-friendly websites.