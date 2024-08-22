Negotiations stagnate over the Midland firefighter pension’s $121 million shortfall

From Marfa Public Radio:

This summer, Midland officials have pushed to figure out how to address a multimillion dollar deficit in the city’s firefighter pension, but recently efforts to stabilize the fund have slowed.

Currently, the Midland Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund doesn’t have enough money to pay for the retirement benefits promised to the city’s roughly 250 firefighters . According to a recent audit, the fund is short approximately $121 million, and that number is expected to continue growing.

The state has given Midland until Sept. 1, 2025 to figure out a plan to address the shortfall.

In recent weeks, negotiations between city leaders and firefighters over the best way to move forward have fallen apart. “We are now back to the drawing board on negotiations with the firefighters,” said Midland Mayor Lori Blong in an interview with Marfa Public Radio.

The slowdown in negotiations has been disappointing for Blong, because she thought a solution had been found last month. In July, the Midland City Council agreed to bring a proposal to the firefighters that would have called for an approximately $60 million bond election. The agreement would have also required firefighters to reduce their benefits to help shrink the deficit and freeze their retirement plan for 25 years.

The city council was rushing to find a compromise with firefighters to meet an Aug. 19 deadline in order to call for a bond election in the fall. However, representatives of the firefighters rejected the council’s proposal, dashing those hopes.

Now, Blong said, the city is “looking at all potential solutions” — including things like the city making “a lump sum payment” in the pension fund or “designating oil and gas revenue” to make up the large deficit.

The pension’s multimillion dollar shortfall really came to light after an audit by the Texas Pension Review Board in 2021. City leaders point to mismanagement of the pension and poor investments as the main drivers of the deficit, while firefighters claim short staffing and excessive overtime also played a key role in the ballooning deficit.

Either way, according to Blong, state law requires Midland to pay off this debt, but she wants to find a balance between using city funds to stabilize the pension and reducing the firefighters’ benefits.

“I think that the firefighters are coming to recognize there have to be changes on their side,” Blong said. “So, really the negotiation, from where we stand today, is how much change will they make and how much will the city have to do.”