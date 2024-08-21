New policy blocks transgender Texans from changing sex on driver’s licenses

From The Texas Newsroom:

Transgender Texans will not be able to change the sex listed on their driver’s licenses, according to a policy change rolled out this week.

Under the new policy, Texans will not be able to change the sex on their licenses unless it is to fix a clerical error. Sheri Gipson, the chief of the Driver License Division at the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed the change when reached by phone on Wednesday.

The change comes as conservative states across the country move to make it more difficult for transgender Texans to update their documents with the sex that matches their gender identity. Similar steps have recently been taken in Florida , Kansas and Montana.

Civil rights advocates in Florida argue the move violated federal laws meant to keeping license rules consistent across states, according to The 19th* .

Transgender Texans could previously change the sex listed on their driver’s license by bringing an original certified court order or an amended birth certificate verifying the change, according to an archived version of the Department of Public Safety license website .

As of Wednesday, this information was no longer on the website .

A department spokesman did not immediately respond to an email about the change.

The Texas Newsroom has received a copy of an email announcing the Texas policy change. An agency employee, who wanted to be unnamed because they are not authorized to speak to the media, said the email was sent to staff this week.

According to this email, the policy went into effect Tuesday.

“Effective immediately, August 20, 2024, the Department will not accept court orders or amended birth certificates issued that change the sex when it differs from documentation already on file,” Gipson wrote, according to a screenshot of the email sent to The Texas Newsroom.

The email noted that the Office of the Director was reviewing the “validity” of “such documents … to ensure that all state and federal guidelines are being met.”

“For current DL/ID holders, the sex established at the time of original application and listed in the driver record will not be changed unless there was a clerical error. The sex will reflect the sex listed on the primary document presented upon original application that is already on file,” the email read.

“If a first-time applicant presents conflicting documents, such as a birth certificate with a court order requiring a sex change, the sex listed on the original birth certificate will take precedence to record the sex.”

In addition, the email read: “We apologize for the short notice, and we will work as quickly as possible to get resolution. Thank you all for making a quick pivot to ensure this new process is followed. Customer escalations will be handled through chain-of-command.”

It is unclear what prompted the change now.

In 2022, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sought information from the agency about transgender Texans who requested changes on their licenses. The request also came from the division director, according to The Washington Post .

“A verbal request was received,” the then-Department of Public Safety spokesman said at the time. “Ultimately, our team advised the AG’s office the data requested neither exists nor could be accurately produced. Thus, no data of any kind was provided.”