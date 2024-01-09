Latest baby formula recall draws concerns from Congress and caregivers

This story was originally published by The 19th:

It’s been two years since the start of a formula shortage launched a mad dash to keep babies across the country fed and investigations into the formula market. Now, another major recall of a specialty formula is sparking concerns and drawing questions from Congress.

In a letter first shared exclusively with The 19th, Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, asked manufacturer Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition for answers after more than 675,000 cans of the infant powder formula Nutramigen, a specialty product for infants allergic to cow’s milk, were recalled.

“While, fortunately, there have been no reports of illness, this news is alarming to parents and caregivers whose infants rely on this formula, and to families still reeling from the shortages and supply problems of the last two years,” Casey wrote in a letter sent Friday.

The recall happened after batches of Nutramigen exported to Israel were found to have possible contamination. In the letter, Casey asked the company to detail what steps it’s taking to mitigate future contamination. He also pressed for details about the impact the recall might have on creating regional shortages of Nutramigen, particularly for families on WIC, the supplemental program for low-income women and children. As much as 65 percent of all formulas are purchased by WIC families.

“Parents of infants with allergies have enough on their plate without the extra burden of having to constantly check to see if their formula has been recalled, or worse, having to find another formula for their kids when a recall does happen,” Casey told the 19th in a statement. “I’m pushing for answers from Reckitt because we need accountability from formula makers that they’re doing everything in their power to make sure this never happens again.”

This is the second Reckitt recall in less than a year. In February 2023, the company recalled about 145,000 cans of its ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination, the same pathogen involved in the current recall and at the heart of the formula shortage in 2022.

Israeli officials first notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 14 that formula imported from a facility in Michigan had tested positive for Cronobacter. Reckitt told The 19th in a statement that it had manufactured the batch for distribution in Israel and a routine test done by the Israeli Ministry of Health at the border came back positive for Cronobacter. Reckitt then tested samples of the finished product from the same batch that came back negative. A subsequent facility inspection by the FDA also found no trace of Cronobacter.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” Reckitt chose to voluntarily recall batches sold in the U.S. market that were produced in June 2023 and distributed through August 2023, the manufacturer said. The recall only affects Nutramigen Powder in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans.

Caregivers should look for the following batch codes at the bottom of the can: