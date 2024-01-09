Texas Standard for Jan. 9, 2024: Fort Worth has a trash problem. Here’s what the city has done – and what’s next

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024:

It’s blowing up a gale ahead of an arctic cold front

If you live in Texas, there’s a good chance you’ve heard howling winds in the last 24 hours, as the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for much of the state, from El Paso to San Antonio to Dallas.

A massive storm is moving across the United States, bringing with it all kinds of weather. Amarillo-based National Weather Service meteorologist Luigi Meccariello joins the Standard with the forecast.

How Eddie Bernice Johnson helped shape Dallas in more than 50 years of public service

Friends, family and colleagues of the late Eddie Bernice Johnson are gathering in Dallas today to honor the longtime representative. Her death at 89 on New Year’s Eve prompted an outpouring of memories.

KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo reports.

Homeland Security chief calls for immigration reform during border visit

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the southern border city of Eagle Pass on Monday to meet with border officials.

Texas Public Radio’s Gaige Davila reports Mayorkas is calling on Congress to pass immigration reform:



How the new year’s focus on dieting can have a negative impact on everyone

The new year arrives with a lot of messaging about dieting and exercise – and pressure to lose weight.

What do experts say about what this focus on body size means for individuals who are vulnerable to eating disorders? The Standard’s Sarah Asch reports.

Baby formula recall sparks renewed concerns among the public

It’s been two years since a baby formula shortage launched a mad dash to keep infants across the country fed, prompting investigations into the formula market.

Now, another major recall of a specialty formula is sparking concerns among families and politicians. 19th News reporter Chabeli Carrazana joins the show with more.

How a Texan newspaper legend inspired generations of journalists

Texas claims countless larger-than-life characters. Among them: Stanley Walker, who grew up on a family farm 15 miles northeast of Lampasas. After earning a journalism degree from the University of Texas in 1918, he became city editor of the New York Herald-Tribune; his book “City Editor” shared rollicking tales of newsroom culture during the dawn of the Tabloid Age.

His stories inspired generations of journalists, including Sean Corcoran, executive news director at Northern Colorado’s KUNC. He joins the show today.

Fort Worth has a trash problem. Here’s what they’ve done, and what’s next.

In 2022, the City of Fort Worth set a goal of picking up at least 11 million pounds of debris and litter. And when the dust settled, it had picked up 20 million pounds of trash – meaning that while the city reached its goal, there was also more garbage out there in the first place.

Now the city’s inked a deal with the Texas Department of Transportation for cleaning help along its highways. Fort Worth Report’s Haley Samsel joins the Standard with the story.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.