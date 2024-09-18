As Texas’ Hindu population grows, how will it figure into state and national politics?

In the leadup to Election Day, public radio stations across the state are exploring how Texans’ religious beliefs affect the way they’re thinking about voting in November – and the greater role of government in general. Want to share your story? Send us a voice memo.

Like many buildings in Central Texas, ISKCON of Cedar Park is covered in Texas limestone and surrounded by live oaks. But on the last weekend of August, the temple grounds were converted into a miniature Braj – the area in India where Hindus believe Krishna played out his many lila, or divine plays.

Among miniature mountains, rivers and even a pilgrimage path, ISKCON of Cedar Park joined Hindus around the world in celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, the birth of the deity Krishna, with an elaborate festival. Temple president, Satya Sara Das, expected over 6,000 people to attend the three-day festival, up from 3,200 just last year.

As the night went on, the energy and the crowd grew and grew, not unlike the temple community. According to Sara Das, reopening after COVID lockdowns was a major turning point for the community.

“Since then, the congregation grew exponentially from 50 families to almost 200 to 250 families,” Sara Das said.

That growth is no anomaly. U.S. Census data estimates there are more than 450,000 Indian Americans in Texas, almost double the population reported in 2010 (Estimates vary, however, on what percentage are practicing Hindus).

Along with that larger population comes more political representation. The Houston area has elected several Hindu judges and nominated a Hindu congressional candidate.

At a national level, the presidential ticket has Hindu ties on both sides. While the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, is a practicing Christian, she was raised by a Hindu mother. Her first and middle names together – Kamala Devi – mean “lotus goddess,” another name for the Hindu deity Lakshmi. On the Republican side, voters learned more about Usha Vance’s Hindu faith when the vice presidential candidate’s wife spoke at the Republican National Convention.