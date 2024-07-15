Texas Standard for July 15, 2024: After attempted Trump assassination, a look at politically motivated violence in the US

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, July 15, 2024:

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller was at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Here’s what he saw.

One person is dead after an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The suspect in the shooting is also dead.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said he heard six to eight shots and saw a rally attendee just behind him who appeared to be very hurt. He joins Texas Standard today to recount what happened.

After attempted Trump assassination, a look at politically motivated violence in the U.S.

Politically-motivated violence, including attempts on the lives of presidents and other elected officials, has a long history in the United States. This violence has also affected ordinary citizens, members of Congress and law enforcement officers.

Jeffrey Engel, founding director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, joins the show with more.

How is the Texas Gulf’s oil and gas infrastructure holding up after Hurricane Beryl?

Cleanup continues in the Houston region after Hurricane Beryl’s landfall early last week. Meanwhile, gasoline prices are up nationwide after the storm came ashore.

How did the gulf’s energy infrastructure fare during the storm? Kpler energy analyst Matt Smith joins the Standard with a recap.

Calls for investigation into CenterPoint grow after power’s slow to return in Houston

A week after Beryl hit the Texas coast, almost 2 million people in Houston have regained power. However, 264,000 remain without electricity for an eighth day, according to CenterPoint, the area’s largest utility company.

Houston residents and state lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the slow restoration process. Texas Tribune energy reporter Emily Foxhall joins the show with more.

How the Texas Senate’s weak approach to sexual harassment enables bad actors

After a 2021 DWI arrest, Tomas Larralde was eventually fired from his role as chief of staff for Texas Sen. José Menéndez. A recent Texas Monthly investigation reveals that drunk driving wasn’t Larralde’s only offense.

Reporters Olivia Messer and Cara Kelly write Larralde had a reputation for sexually harassing women, including interns for Sen. Menéndez – and he wasn’t alone. Their new story details how the Texas Senate “buries sexual harassment complaints and enables bad actors.” The reporters join the Standard today.

More Texas lawmakers react to attempt on Trump’s life

The shock over the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is still settling in for many.

How are Texas lawmakers reacting, and what will the impact be on the upcoming Republican National Convention? Texas Tribune reporter Matthew Choi joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.